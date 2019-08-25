Sunwoo Jung-A is back with fashion forward MV for 'Classic'

Sunwoo Jung-A is back with a new single!

On August 25 KST, the singer-songwriter released the eclectic music video for her latest single "Classic." In the video, she is covered in jewels in a chic monochromatic setting that eventually explodes with color for the second half, complementing the '80s electo dream-pop aesthetic of the song.

"Classic" comes just short of three months after the release of her last single "Betrayal Awaits," which was released back on June 4.

Check out the full "Classic" MV above!