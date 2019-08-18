Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

'Produce x 101' project group X1 member Nam Do Hyon teases track for debut

AKP STAFF

'Produce x 101' project group X1 member Nam Do Hyon is featured in the group's latest teaser video.

In the teaser above, Nam Do Hyon is in the studio recording a rap, and the title reveals X1 entered their 2nd day of recording for their debut album on August 13 KST. This clip follows the teaser featuring Han Seung Woo on August 7.

Check out X1's teaser above and their first teaser clip below if you missed it!

