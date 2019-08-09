FBI help Korean police gather evidence against Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri for illegal overseas gambling

The United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reported to have helped Korean police gather evidence against Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri for illegal overseas gambling.



According to the August 9th episode of 'News A', the FBI has handed over 500 pages of evidence on Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri's illegal gambling in Las Vegas, Nevada. One rep from a casino in Las Vegas confirmed, "Because Korean police requested it, the FBI has gotten involved in Yang Hyun Suk's entrance into a casino."



As previously reported, the former YG Entertainment head is said to have bet over 1 billion Won ($827,155 USD) and lost around 600 million Won ($496,332 USD) on 11 occasions. Seungri was also reportedly a VIP guest at the same hotel and casino on 4 occasions, betting 2 billion Won ($1,654,533.42 USD) and losing 1.3 billion Won ($1,075,451 USD) in Baccarat.