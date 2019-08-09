Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

131

46

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 hours ago

FBI help Korean police gather evidence against Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri for illegal overseas gambling

AKP STAFF

The United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reported to have helped Korean police gather evidence against Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri for illegal overseas gambling.

According to the August 9th episode of 'News A', the FBI has handed over 500 pages of evidence on Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri's illegal gambling in Las Vegas, Nevada. One rep from a casino in Las Vegas confirmed, "Because Korean police requested it, the FBI has gotten involved in Yang Hyun Suk's entrance into a casino." 

As previously reported, the former YG Entertainment head is said to have bet over 1 billion Won ($827,155 USD) and lost around 600 million Won ($496,332 USD) on 11 occasions. Seungri was also reportedly a VIP guest at the same hotel and casino on 4 occasions, betting 2 billion Won ($1,654,533.42 USD) and losing 1.3 billion Won ($1,075,451 USD) in Baccarat. 

  1. Yang Hyun Suk
68 26,972 Share 74% Upvoted

31

LumosMist404 pts 15 hours ago 11
15 hours ago

The fact that Korean gambling laws extend to other countries is so weird.

Share

11 more replies

28

red_beryl3,983 pts 15 hours ago 3
15 hours ago

Huh so this is yg's american advancement

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

V
BTS' V releases MV for 'Winter Bear'
14 hours ago   27   27,150

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND