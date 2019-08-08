Watch MONSTA X perform some of their hit songs off-air at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' before tonight's stage!

MONSTA X will be performing their latest single "Who Do U Love?" feat. French Montana live on tonight's episode of ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

But ahead of the live episode, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' is airing an exclusive, off-air broadcast via YouTube, where MONSTA X will be performing some of their hit title tracks like "Dramarama", "Play It Cool", "Shoot Out", and "Alligator"!



Make sure to tune in to MONSTA X and French Montana's "Who Do U Love?" performance later on ABC at 11:45 PM EST as well!

