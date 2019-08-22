Sam Kim wonders 'Where's My Money' in 2nd MV teaser

Sam Kim has released his latest music video teaser for "Where's My Money"!



After his 1st MV teaser, Sam Kim strums the guitar as he asks where his money and car are. "Where's My Money" is a groovy, guitar-heavy R&B song, and it's expected to drop on August 22 KST.



What do you think of Sam Kim's "Where's My Money" teasers so far?