Sam Kim has released his latest music video teaser for "Where's My Money"!
After his 1st MV teaser, Sam Kim strums the guitar as he asks where his money and car are. "Where's My Money" is a groovy, guitar-heavy R&B song, and it's expected to drop on August 22 KST.
What do you think of Sam Kim's "Where's My Money" teasers so far?
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
1
1
Posted by59 minutes ago
Sam Kim wonders 'Where's My Money' in 2nd MV teaser
Sam Kim has released his latest music video teaser for "Where's My Money"!
0 220 Share 50% Upvoted
Log in to comment