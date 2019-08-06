FANATICS relax on a 'Sunday' in energetic MV

FANATICS have made their official debut with "Sunday"!
In the MV, the girls of FANATICS have a relaxing weekend and celebrate a sunny Sunday. "Sunday" is the title track of the girl group's 1st mini album 'The Six', and it's about going where your heart tells you to go.
Watch FANATICS debut MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
