Music Video
Posted by germainej 2 days ago

FANATICS relax on a 'Sunday' in energetic MV

FANATICS have made their official debut with "Sunday"!

In the MV, the girls of FANATICS have a relaxing weekend and celebrate a sunny Sunday. "Sunday" is the title track of the girl group's 1st mini album 'The Six', and it's about going where your heart tells you to go.

Watch FANATICS debut MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Gold_Chilli190 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Not bad and a couple of former JYP trainees with Sika being close to Twice's Sana, Mina and Momo. I hope they go far. 😃

Titannes113 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

they are pretty, wish them luck tho the market is so over saturated these days its like a new debut every week T_T

