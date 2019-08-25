Flowsik endures tough break-up in '1 Week' MV featuring Gary and former AOA member Mina

Flowsik is back with a new single featuring Gary!

On August 25 at 6 PM KST, the rapper released the music video for his latest single "1 Week." For the song, Flowsik reveals the softer side of his hip-hop style, taking a break from his trademark aggressive rap delivery to tell the story of looking back at a past relationship one week after a break-up and realizing that you are actually going to be okay.

The video centers around a boxing ring, most likely referring to the idiom 'getting back into the ring,' which describes the decision to get back to where you were after dealing with a hard blow. During Gary's verse, he comically appears in the video as Flowsik's boxing coach, supporting him through his difficult first week post-split.

Meanwhile, the music video also stars former AOA member Mina as Flowsik's ex-girlfriend.

Check out the full music video for "1 Week" above!