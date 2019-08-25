Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

32

20

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ITZY wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from UP10TION, Red Velvet, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Minkyu,solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On today's episode, Jang Dae Hyeon debuted with "Feel Good," JBJ's Kwon Hyun Bin made his solo debut as VIINI with "Genie," and A Pink's Hayoung debuted with solo single "Don't Make Me Laugh." UP10TION made a comeback with "Your Gravity," EVERGLOW came back with "Adios," The Boyz came back with "D.D.D," IZ returned with "Final Kiss," The Rose came back with "Red," and Red Velvet returned with "Umpah Umpah."

As for the winner, ITZY, Maktub, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were this week's nominees. In the end, ITZY won with their song "ICY."

Other performers were Rocket Punch, VERIVERY, Shin Hyun Hee, NCT Dream, Weki Meki, and WINNER's Kim Jin Woo.

Check out this week's performances below!

===

SOLO DEBUT: A Pink's Hayoung


==

SOLO DEBUT: VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin)


===

COMEBACK: Red Velvet


==

COMEBACK: EVERGLOW


==

COMEBACK: The Boyz


==

COMEBACK: UP10TION


==

ITZY


==

NCT Dream




==

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo


==

Rocket Punch


===

  1. Hayoung
  2. EVERGLOW
  3. ITZY
  4. IZ
  5. Kwon Hyun Bin
  6. NCT Dream
  7. Red Velvet
  8. Rocket Punch
  9. The Boyz
  10. The Rose
  11. UP10TION
  12. VERIVERY
  13. Weki Meki
  14. Kim Jin Woo
  15. INKIGAYO
  16. JANG DAE HYEON
3 3,598 Share 62% Upvoted

0

flophater-154 pts 11 hours ago 0
11 hours ago

Grrr since when did SBS block my country from watching their videos. :(

Share

0

Dumbuya_Isatou7 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

Rookie of the year congrats 🎉

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND