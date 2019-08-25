ITZY wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from UP10TION, Red Velvet, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Minkyu,solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On today's episode, Jang Dae Hyeon debuted with "Feel Good," JBJ's Kwon Hyun Bin made his solo debut as VIINI with "Genie," and A Pink's Hayoung debuted with solo single "Don't Make Me Laugh." UP10TION made a comeback with "Your Gravity," EVERGLOW came back with "Adios," The Boyz came back with "D.D.D," IZ returned with "Final Kiss," The Rose came back with "Red," and Red Velvet returned with "Umpah Umpah."

As for the winner, ITZY, Maktub, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were this week's nominees. In the end, ITZY won with their song "ICY."

Other performers were Rocket Punch, VERIVERY, Shin Hyun Hee, NCT Dream, Weki Meki, and WINNER's Kim Jin Woo.

Check out this week's performances below!

===

SOLO DEBUT: A Pink's Hayoung







==

SOLO DEBUT: VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin)







===

COMEBACK: Red Velvet







==

COMEBACK: EVERGLOW







==

COMEBACK: The Boyz







==

COMEBACK: UP10TION







==

ITZY







==

NCT Dream









==

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo







==

Rocket Punch







===

