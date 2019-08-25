M.O.N.T plays 'Rock, Scissors, Paper' in funky MV for comeback single

The boys of M.O.N.T have returned!

The group's second mini album 'Awesome Up!' was officially released on August 25 at 6 PM KST.

The title track "Rock, Scissors, Paper" is a retro-pop dance song with a chorus rounded out by a brass melody line. The lyrics of the song express the frustration felt when not knowing exactly how the object of your affection feels back about you. The single is complemented by a bright comic strip-inspired music video where the boys rock matching sharp blazer looks and playfully fight for a beautiful woman's attention.

Meanwhile, 'Awesome Up!' also features three other tracks, including "Bae," "Best Friend," and "Tired," which was collectively written and composed by the members.

Check out the full music video for "Rock, Scissors, Paper"!