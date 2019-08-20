Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kim Shin Young says SUGA, Taeyeon & girl groups contacted her after Celeb Five's latest release

AKP STAFF

Kim Shin Young revealed SUGA and Taeyeon contacted her after comedy group Celeb Five's latest release "I Wish I Could Unsee That".

On the August 20th installment of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Kim Shin Young shared, "After the new song was released, BTS's SUGA contacted me. He said, 'Noona, the new song is so good. You have to go to #1.'" Composer Yoo Jae Hwan responded, "The electricity is flowing right now. An international star contacted you."

The Celeb Five member added, "Taeyeon also contacted me. She said, 'It's so innocent.' Sunmi, Seolhyun, LovelyzOh My Girls. It was a hit enough for them to contact me." 

Check out Celeb Five's "I Wish I Could Unsee That" here if you missed it.

