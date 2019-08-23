Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Crush chills in a pool floatie in the first MV teaser for 'NAPPA'

Crush is gearing up for his highly anticipated comeback and debut release under P Nation, and the MV teaser for his release "NAPPA" is already garnering high attention.

The rapper and singer is known for his emotional artistry, but can also be a living meme too. Viewers can see him idly floating in a green pool floatie as he wears a comically serious expression on his face. The small snippet of the song that is also revealed in the teaser implies that it'll be a chill R&B song that is bound to exceed your expectations.

Check out the teaser above. 

