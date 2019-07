VERIVERY is gearing up for their release "Tag Tag Tag" and have released an MV teaser that promises a catchy melody and some powerful dance moves.

The boys are seen playing a game of tag, exuding youth and summer vibes. Their stage outfits are mostly red and show off the members' charisma and power. The song itself is incredibly catchy and will probably have you singing the hook all day long!

The full MV will be released on July 31 KST. Check the teaser out above.