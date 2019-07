Seventeen's upcoming single "HIT" is a certified bop.

The group released their first MV teaser and it exceeded all expectations. The boys show their more mature side in darker outfits as they pose against white lights and in water. The song itself is an absolute banger and has us grooving and moving to the beat. It seems like the choreography is bound to match the same level of intensity for the song.

Are you looking forward to Seventeen's comeback?