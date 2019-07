Red Velvet is celebrating their 5th anniversary together as a group and fans have been congratulating them for their accomplishments.

The hashtag #5YearsWithRedVelvet is trending worldwide on Twitter as ReVeluvs celebrate the group's career.

5 years! Thank you for your hard work, for your love to us, for begging the most precious angles! Running this account is one of the best things that happens to us!

Let’s be together in the next 5, and 5 and 5 years! @RVsmtown #5YearsWithRedVelvet pic.twitter.com/6r715teoax — Red Velvet Charts (@chartsredvelvet) July 31, 2019

The hashtag has reached number 1 in Korea and number 2 worldwide on Twitter, showing the group's immense popularity with global and Korean fans.

Congratulations to Red Velvet!