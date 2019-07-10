MONSTA X's Hyungwon & VIXX's Hongbin dance under the stars in 'Cool Love' MV

MONSTA X's Hyungwon and VIXX's Hongbin have dropped their collab track "Cool Love"!
In the MV, Hyungwon and Hongbin relax and dance under the stars with a refreshing, cola concept. "Cool Love", produced by dress, is part of Starship Entertainment's collaboration with Pepsi.
Watch Hyungwon x Hongbin's "Cool Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
