Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

3

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Hyungwon & VIXX's Hongbin dance under the stars in 'Cool Love' MV

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X's Hyungwon and VIXX's Hongbin have dropped their collab track "Cool Love"!

In the MV, Hyungwon and Hongbin relax and dance under the stars with a refreshing, cola concept. "Cool Love", produced by dress, is part of Starship Entertainment's collaboration with Pepsi.

Watch Hyungwon x Hongbin's "Cool Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Hyungwon
  3. VIXX
  4. Hongbin
  5. COOL LOVE
1 684 Share 50% Upvoted

1

She_her_her126 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Tipsy from the sweet cool style and hypnotic grooves of Hongbin and Hyungwoon - delicious!!

Share
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS tops Japan's Oricon chart with record points
40 minutes ago   3   2,369
EXO, Baekhyun
EXO's Baekhyun drops modern 'UN Village' MV
1 hour ago   3   1,429
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS tops Japan's Oricon chart with record points
40 minutes ago   3   2,369

allkpop in your Inbox