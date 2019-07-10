Yang Da Il reveals beautiful, scenic 'My Love' MV

Yang Da Il has revealed a beautiful, scenic music video for "My Love"!
The MV follows the talented singer as he makes his way through beautiful, green fields and ocean theory. "My Love", written and composed by Jungkey, is about feeling comforted by someone you love in every moment of your day.
Watch Yang Da Il's "My Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
Posted by
