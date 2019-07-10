Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

3

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Yang Da Il reveals beautiful, scenic 'My Love' MV

AKP STAFF

Yang Da Il has revealed a beautiful, scenic music video for "My Love"!

The MV follows the talented singer as he makes his way through beautiful, green fields and ocean theory. "My Love", written and composed by Jungkey, is about feeling comforted by someone you love in every moment of your day.

Watch Yang Da Il's "My Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

  1. Yang Da Il
  2. MY LOVE
0 217 Share 40% Upvoted
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS tops Japan's Oricon chart with record points
40 minutes ago   3   2,369
EXO, Baekhyun
EXO's Baekhyun drops modern 'UN Village' MV
1 hour ago   3   1,429
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS tops Japan's Oricon chart with record points
40 minutes ago   3   2,369

allkpop in your Inbox