Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Baekhyun drops modern 'UN Village' MV

EXO's Baekhyun has dropped his music video for "UN Village"!

His solo debut MV follows Baekhyun against modern buildings and spaces. "UN Village" is the title song of the EXO member's first ever mini album 'City Lights', and it's about having a quiet moment with someone special.

Check out Baekhyun's "UN Village" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

DG2521,498 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

It's such a good song. ❤😊 You're amazing Baekhyun!!

soum3,026 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

I really love the melody and his voice as always sounds amazing. This song gives me a chill feeling 👌😁

