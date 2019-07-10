EXO's Baekhyun drops modern 'UN Village' MV

EXO's Baekhyun has dropped his music video for "UN Village"!



His solo debut MV follows Baekhyun against modern buildings and spaces. "UN Village" is the title song of the EXO member's first ever mini album 'City Lights', and it's about having a quiet moment with someone special.



Check out Baekhyun's "UN Village" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.