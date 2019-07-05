'Produce X 101' trainees showcase individual charms through comical concept posters

'Produce X 101' is having a whole lot of fun with their trainees!

On July 5, the Mnet survival program released concept posters for all 31 remaining trainees. The concept for each poster reflects that trainee's individual characteristics. Occasionally, there is even a reference to an inside joke involving something that trainee did or said earlier in the competition.

Meanwhile, the tenth episode of 'Produce X 101' is set to air tonight at 11 PM KST. A few hours prior to the episode, at 6 PM KST, studio versions of the episode's concept songs will be released through online music distributors.

Check out all the concept posters below!