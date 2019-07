EXO's Baekhyun has dropped an album highlight medley video.

In this video, Baekhyun sits in his own studio -- a sounds room -- and listens to bits and pieces of all the tracks contained in 'City Lights'. As his first mini-album, 'City Lights' has six tracks, with "UN Village" being the title song. In addition to all the sounds, the warm lighting in the room sets the vintage tone for Baekhyun's solo concept.

Which track do you think will be your personal favorite?