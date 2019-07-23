Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

GWSN hypnotize you into a dream land in 'Red-Sun (021)' MV

GWSN have dropped their surreal music video for "Red-Sun (021)".

In the MV, GWSN count you down as they hypnotize you into a trippy dream land. "Red-Sun (021)" is the title track of their upcoming mini album ‘Park in the Night part three’, and it's about following someone of your dreams like you're hypnotized. 

Watch GWSN's "Red-Sun (021)" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

