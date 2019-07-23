Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
VAV heat up in tropical MV for 'Give Me More'

VAV have dropped their tropical music video for "Give Me More".

In the MV, the VAV members take you through a tropical paradise by the summer beach. "Give Me More" featuring De La Ghetto and Play-N-Skillz is a Latin dance hall track about wanting more of someone.

What do you think of VAV's "Give Me More"?  

Addictive sunny track with the Latin flavour - VAV never looked better - "Give me More" !!

