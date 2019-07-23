VAV heat up in tropical MV for 'Give Me More'

VAV have dropped their tropical music video for "Give Me More".
In the MV, the VAV members take you through a tropical paradise by the summer beach. "Give Me More" featuring De La Ghetto and Play-N-Skillz is a Latin dance hall track about wanting more of someone.
What do you think of VAV's "Give Me More"?
