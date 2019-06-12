Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

60

30

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Kang Daniel's one-man agency Konnect Entertainment posts public job openings for 11 different fields

AKP STAFF

On June 11, new entertainment label Konnect Entertainment - also known as Wanna One center Kang Daniel's one-man agency - posted numerous job openings via various job posting websites.

Soon after, the label's job opening ads became the #1 trending topic on these various job posting sites, garnering in thousands of applicants. 

According to the advertisements, Konnect Entertainment is seeking individuals in a total of 11 fields including management, media and content distribution, personal managers, contents creation, global business personnel capable of activities in Japan, English-speaking countries, and China, plus more. 

Furthermore, media outlets noted that in the advertisements, Kang Daniel is listed as the CEO of Konnect Entertainment. Back on June 10, Kang Daniel's side confirmed that they recently set up an office in Gangnam to prepare for his solo debut. 

Stay tuned for additional news on Kang Daniel's future activities. 

  1. Kang Daniel
21 54,608 Share 67% Upvoted

18

SimplyKlover88825 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

He is smart. He knows what to do. He is kind and I hope he won't change. Its scary how world and money can spoil a person. He will do well 💕

Share

5

Minah101220 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

My brilliant CEO will have the best professionals at his side. Fighting CEO Kang!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,396

allkpop in your Inbox