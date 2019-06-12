Kang Daniel's one-man agency Konnect Entertainment posts public job openings for 11 different fields

On June 11, new entertainment label Konnect Entertainment - also known as Wanna One center Kang Daniel's one-man agency - posted numerous job openings via various job posting websites.

Soon after, the label's job opening ads became the #1 trending topic on these various job posting sites, garnering in thousands of applicants.

According to the advertisements, Konnect Entertainment is seeking individuals in a total of 11 fields including management, media and content distribution, personal managers, contents creation, global business personnel capable of activities in Japan, English-speaking countries, and China, plus more.

Furthermore, media outlets noted that in the advertisements, Kang Daniel is listed as the CEO of Konnect Entertainment. Back on June 10, Kang Daniel's side confirmed that they recently set up an office in Gangnam to prepare for his solo debut.



