Watch the preview for next week's 'Amazing Saturday' episode featuring Han Hye Jin and Super Junior's Kyuhyun!

'Amazing Saturday' released the preview for next week's episode.

At the end of the latest installment featuring Shownu and Luda, 'Amazing Saturday' unveiled the preview for next week's episode featuring model Han Hye Jin and Super Junior's Kyuhyun. The two celebrities, who were already close friends with the permanent cast members, were warmly greeted into the studio!

In the preview, however, Han Hye Jin becomes playfully labeled as having "crappy listening ears", for she couldn't hear the lyrics very well, and Kyuhyun also quickly joined the label as his confidence began to wane.

Check out the full preview above! Will you tune into the episode next week on June 22?