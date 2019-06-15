Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 7 days ago

Check out the audio teasers and concept photos for Zelo’s first mini-album

Zelo has been dropping audio teasers for his new songs via Instagram. Along with the album trailer for ‘Distance’, he has released clips of audio from “Be Better”, “Flash, Party!”, “IDC”, and “Celebrity” so far. The audio clips are accompanied by more concept photos for each song. The songs seem to range from slow and mellow to high energy. Fans will certainly be looking forward to seeing what Zelo brings to the table in his first solo outing since leaving B.A.P.

The album is set to release on June 21st. Check out the audio teasers and photos below!

IDC = I DON’T CARE 🖤

Casue you’re my Celebrity 😁

Blue821,658 pts
1 day ago

Zelo is ready to slay.

