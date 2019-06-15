Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

77

36

Oh My Girl member Arin's brother gains attention for his good looks

Oh My Girl member Arin's brother is gaining attention from netizens.

A few days ago, Arin's younger brother Choi Seok Jin took to his personal Instagram and shared some photos of his sister. The photos of Arin also received love for her beauty, and netizens commented how the siblings are "both beautiful without double eyelids".

헿 #아리

오랜만이야 아리찌 #아리 #쭌작가님

Netizens also discussed photos from their family trip back in September of last year, which Choi Seok Jin uploaded with the caption: "A happy Chuseok spent with the family for the first time in a while. Noona, thank you for looking at clothes and shopping with me everytime. I'll also use your perfume gift well."


Some netizen comments include: "OMG the brother is so good-looking...", "Brother kind of looks like V + Kang Ha Neul", "looks like someone from MYTEEN?", "Wow", "Wow...amazing DNA", "the siblings' looks..", "Whoa i thought he was someone from 'Produce 101' or something...shocking visuals..", "What is he doing, not being a celebrity T__T", "Well, first of all, their father is very good-looking", "wait, he's a high schooler?"

59

kpoplover308258 pts 7 days ago
7 days ago

Honestly the dad is pretty hot.

3 more replies

31

kas7ia1,128 pts 7 days ago
7 days ago

You could cut bread with that jawline

