'Amazing Saturday' cast members tease Shownu for getting upset for the first time in his life?

The cast of 'Amazing Saturday' simply loved teasing Shownu.

On the June 15th episode of the tvN variety program, the MONSTA X member appeared as a guest with Luda from Cosmic Girls. During the show, Shownu mentioned how he "doesn't know to be angry" and that he always the one to "tune into others" more than to himself.

But when he was having trouble guessing the lyrics to Sechskies' "Escape", Shownu showed subtle signs of annoyance at the situation. Catching his mood, MC Shin Dong Yub remarked, "Oh, did Shownu just get angry?", which soon brought attention from the other members who altogether shouted out: "Oh~ he got upset for the first time in his life!'"

Out of embarrassment, Shownu covered his face, but comments under the video from viewers mention how "cute" the situation is. Check out the full video above!