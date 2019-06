TWICE released the music videos for their two new Japanese singles, 'Happy Happy' and 'Breakthrough.'

The colorful MV for "Happy Happy" shows off the girls natural and cute charm that rocketed them to popularity. The girls are seen showing a more mature side in chic outfits under colored gel lights for "Breakthrough," showcasing their versatility as artists to handle different styles of music.

Check out "Happy Happy" above and "Breakthrough" below.