Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 11 days ago

NCT 127 members reveal which dishes they can't live without

NCT 127 revealed which dishes they can't live without.


On the June 11th installment of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', NCT 127 featured as guests and revealed their favorite foods. Mark chose fried chicken, Yuta picked samgyeopsalTaeyong chose oatmeal, and Haechan chose kimchi stew with pork. Taeyong expressed, "I ate a lot of oatmeal in America, and I bought some right away when I came to Korea. It's good if you put milk in it. I like things like this and red bean porridge. I like foods that adults tend to like."

When DJ Choi Hwa Jung asked which member has the biggest appetite, Haechan said, "I think I have the biggest appetite here. I don't eat a lot, but I like to eat food in a tasty way," and Mark added, "Haechan eats the same food repeatedly like it tastes good. That's why he's also good at cooking."

T_Jazz1,196 pts 11 days ago 1
11 days ago

LOL


Combination extensive travel, long hours and strange places tend to jam up the body. Taeyong "likes foods that adults tend to like" with high fibers so he can stay "Regular."

Legacy_Jr39 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

Seriously Taeyong? Oatmeal? I like oatmeal, I eat it because it's healty but calling it my fav food? Big no! And I'm an adult too... XD
