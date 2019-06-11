NCT 127 members reveal which dishes they can't live without

NCT 127 revealed which dishes they can't live without.





On the June 11th installment of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', NCT 127 featured as guests and revealed their favorite foods. Mark chose fried chicken, Yuta picked samgyeopsal, Taeyong chose oatmeal, and Haechan chose kimchi stew with pork. Taeyong expressed, "I ate a lot of oatmeal in America, and I bought some right away when I came to Korea. It's good if you put milk in it. I like things like this and red bean porridge. I like foods that adults tend to like."



When DJ Choi Hwa Jung asked which member has the biggest appetite, Haechan said, "I think I have the biggest appetite here. I don't eat a lot, but I like to eat food in a tasty way," and Mark added, "Haechan eats the same food repeatedly like it tastes good. That's why he's also good at cooking."

