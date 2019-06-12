Jang Jae In updates fans on her whereabouts since public breakup with Nam Tae Hyun

Jang Jae In updated fans on how she's been doing since her public breakup with Nam Tae Hyun.



The couple went their separate ways last week after Jang Jae In went public with evidence of Nam Tae Hyun's cheating on Instagram, and he wrote an apology letter soon after. On June 12, Jang Jae In shared footage of herself on stage at the 'Voyage to K-Pop' concert in Oslo, Norway. She can be seen jumping off stage to interact with concertgoers and fans as she grabs their hands.

Check out her post below.



