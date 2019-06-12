Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej 10 days ago

Jang Jae In updates fans on her whereabouts since public breakup with Nam Tae Hyun

Jang Jae In updated fans on how she's been doing since her public breakup with Nam Tae Hyun.

The couple went their separate ways last week after Jang Jae In went public with evidence of Nam Tae Hyun's cheating on Instagram, and he wrote an apology letter soon after. On June 12, Jang Jae In shared footage of herself on stage at the 'Voyage to K-Pop' concert in Oslo, Norway. She can be seen jumping off stage to interact with concertgoers and fans as she grabs their hands. 

Check out her post below.

..💪🇳🇴

tqeil82 10 days ago
10 days ago

I can’t even imagine how awful if feels to be cheated on, so it’s good that she can enjoy herself

SnoopyMochi 10 days ago
10 days ago

I hope she releases an album or a song soon. I really love her voice after listening to Mystic Ent’s version of RV’s ‘Dumb Dumb’ from Snowball Project, and her duet with Suho’s ‘Dinner’.

