TOMORROW x TOGETHER make mini pizzas while answering interview questions with MTV!

The rookie boys of TOMORROW x TOGETHER recently visited the Institute of Culinary Education in New York city with MTV News, to try their hands at making their very own, mini pizzas!

Following the guidance of a professional instructor, the TOMORROW x TOGETHER boys got to mold their own, mini-sized dough, spreading out the sauce, sprinkling on cheese, and adding whatever toppings they wanted, all the while answering MTV News's questions!

Watch above as Soobin, Hueningkai, Taehyun, Yeonjun, and Beomkyu answer questions about dealing with their nerves, getting advice from BTS, admiration for one another, and more!