Super Junior's Yesung is totally mischievous in new solo comeback teaser images

It looks like Super Junior's Yesung will be returning with a very different vibe from his previous solo releases, for his 3rd mini album 'Pink Magic'!

Unlike his previous image as a traditional ballad artist during his solo promotions, the Super Junior member is taking on a much more brighter, more mischievous transformation for his upcoming comeback with his title track, also called "Pink Magic". The singer also borrows the effects of graphics in his teasers below to perfect playful, witty images.

Meanwhile, Yesung's 3rd solo mini album 'Pink Magic' is set to drop on June 18!

