Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

88

21

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 days ago

Super Junior's Yesung is totally mischievous in new solo comeback teaser images

AKP STAFF

It looks like Super Junior's Yesung will be returning with a very different vibe from his previous solo releases, for his 3rd mini album 'Pink Magic'!

Unlike his previous image as a traditional ballad artist during his solo promotions, the Super Junior member is taking on a much more brighter, more mischievous transformation for his upcoming comeback with his title track, also called "Pink Magic". The singer also borrows the effects of graphics in his teasers below to perfect playful, witty images. 

Meanwhile, Yesung's 3rd solo mini album 'Pink Magic' is set to drop on June 18!

  1. Yesung
17 9,664 Share 81% Upvoted

5

teentopfan111 pts 11 days ago 0
11 days ago

gorgeous

Share

1

iwantcocopops2 pts 11 days ago 0
11 days ago

Y👏A👏S

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,476

allkpop in your Inbox