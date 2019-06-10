Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Samuel Kim assures fans of his whereabouts in an Instagram video + account deleted

On June 11, Samuel Kim was seen posting a new video on his official Instagram, in light of news that he is currently involved in a legal dispute with his former label Brave Entertainment

In the video, Samuel updated fans with, "I'm currently in the U.S. You must have been very shocked, Garnets, but I want to thank you for trusting in my until the end, and also for thinking of me, and having strength while waiting to see me again. I was also able to gain strength thanks to Garnets. I'm happy now. I'm nervous, but thankful." 

He also added, "I recently completed a photoshoot, and it will be available soon. Please look forward to it. You'll be able to see a new side of me through this photoshoot." 

Finally, Samuel Kim assured, "I'm receiving training in the U.S. I am participating in lessons to enhance my skills and abilities even more. Please anticipate it." 

Since then, Samuel Kim's official Instagram account has been deleted, and the video is no longer viewable. 

It's particularly sad when minors have to go through this. Because of their age (and no life experience), they shouldn't be bound by contracts and should be able to terminate any relationship at will without harsh repercussions -- even if their parents or guardian signed.

He should join Kang Daniel's new agency. 💁🏾‍♀️

