(G)I-DLE has officially announced their comeback title!

As reported, this girl group from Cube Entertainment was spotted in Gyeonggi just three days ago, allegedly shooting their new MV. Today, on June 17 KST, the group dropped the teaser image for a new digital single "Uh-Oh", confirming their plans to return with a colorful retro concept. The song is set to be released on June 26 at 6 PM KST.

Are you excited for (G)I-DLE's comeback? Stay tuned for more details!