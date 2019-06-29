Minhyuk is just as the cute as the puppies he's fawning over in teaser for 'MONSTA X's Puppy Day'

'MONSTA X's Puppy Day' has dropped Minhyuk's teaser!





MONSTA X will be releasing a web entertainment show called 'MONSTA X’s Puppy Days,' a collaboration with 'TWOTUCKGOM', the new character brand that MONSTA X has launched. The new show will highlight the honest and cheerful side of MONSTA X and include English subtitles for global fans. In Minhyuk's teaser, he can't get enough of the cute puppies, but seems to be forgetting that he's quite adorable himself.

You can also check out Shownu, Wonho, and I.M's teasers below.