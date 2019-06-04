Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Lovelyz reveal their buying habits and which member isn't a fan of shopping

Lovelyz talked about their hobbies and shopping habits.

On the June 4th episode of SBS PowerFM's 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', the Lovelyz members were asked about their hobbies, and Soojung responded, "My hobby is looking around shopping malls. Because I shop online, I visit about 30 spots." Yeeun then said, "I usually do my shopping all at once. I only buy things if I've coordinated it fully in my head. If it doesn't match what I have already, I don't buy it."

The members also revealed, "Baby Soul is the member who always tries to stop us from shopping. She doesn't do it directly, but if we try to go into a clothing store, she says, 'You're going in here too?'" 

In related news, Lovelyz are currently promoting their track "When We Were Us". 

KPOP_GIRL_EUROPE
18 days ago

Who is Yeeun?? There isnt anyone named Yeeun in Lovelyz.

2

pink_oracle
18 days ago

'You're going in here too?'"

Hah, sounds like shopping with your boyfriend.

