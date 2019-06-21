Bumkey x Thai artist D Gerrard say 'Come Back to Me' in videotape MV

Bumkey and Thai artist D Gerrard have dropped their music video for "Come Back to Me".



In the MV, Bumkey and D Gerrard show up on different screens as they sing their collaboration track. "Come Back to Me" is about asking someone to come back to your side despite what may have happened in the past.



Watch Bumkey x D Gerrard's "Come Back to Me" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.