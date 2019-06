MONSTA X have dropped the music video for "Who Do U Love" featuring French Montana!



In the MV, the MONSTA X members gather at a regal theater and perform for each other one by one. "Who Do U Love" features American singer and rapper French Montana, and the catchy, bass heavy dance track is about asking someone who they're really in love with.



