Lee Hi is only days away from making her comeback!

On May 28, her agency YG Entertainment revealed the music video teaser for Lee Hi's comeback single "No One," which will also feature iKON's Bobby. While the teaser is brief at only 24 seconds, it gives a preview of the song's pre-chorus, filled with a fun island sound and the idol's velvety R&B vocals.

Meanwhile, Lee Hi's comeback album '24 Degrees' is set for release on May 30.

Check out the full music video teaser above!