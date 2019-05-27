Nate responds to accusations of banning the netizen who first accused Hyolyn of bullying

Korean media portal Nate has released a statement regarding accusations that they have been banning the account of a netizen accusing Hyolyn of past bullying.



On May 27, a representative from SK Communications, the company that owns Nate, spoke to the press, stating that the user in question ('A') had their IP address banned back on May 6 due to sharing illegal advertisements.





"In a situation where 'A' was trying to upload content at a PC room, all they would need to do was move to next computer. [In that case,] posting would have been possible," they elaborated.



On May 26, a netizen claiming to be 'A' said that Hyolyn had reached out to them via direct message when returning to the country after overseas promotions. However, when 'A' finally gave Hyolyn their contact information six hours later, they discovered that Nate had blocked their IP.

The post 'A' had made first revealing how Hyolyn bullied them in high school was also deleted, leading many to believe it was done by Nate administrators. However, SK Communications confirmed that the post had been directly deleted by 'A' themselves.





Meanwhile, while Hyolyn's agency revealed that they will be taking legal action against 'A' for defamation of character, other netizens continue taking to social media with their own claims against the idol.