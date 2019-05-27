Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 25 days ago

TVXQ's Yunho to release his debut solo album 'True Colors' next month

Nearly a month after news about his solo debut first came out, TVXQ's Yunho is finally ready to spill the details about his first solo album!

The mini album, entitled 'True Colors,' will feature six songs in total and is set for release on June 12. The title was chosen because it is the first time since his debut that he is able to show his own musical charms and taste as a solo artist.

While this is Yunho's official solo debut, he has a number of solo songs that proved popular with his fans, including SM Station's "Drop" and a number of solo tracks on TVXQ albums, including "Honey Funny Bunny," "Champagne," "Komplikated," "Puzzle," and "City Lights."

Meanwhile, Yunho's agency SM Entertainment has also confirmed that the idol will be actively promoting the album.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting debut!

Canucks4Life 25 days ago
25 days ago

Pretty stoked for this, his solo tracks on there last record were really catchy. Happy to hopefully get a whole record of that.

3

Knkk 25 days ago
25 days ago

So excited🙌🙌🙌

