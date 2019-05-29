Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 24 days ago

Jang Jae In calls out tvN's 'Studio' for evil editing involving boyfriend Nam Tae Hyun

AKP STAFF

Jang Jae In expressed frustration with the editing of tvN's 'Studio.'


On May 29, Jang Jae In shared a screenshot of an official video titled 'Jang Jae In Jealous for Nam Tae Hyun.' The video compiled "Jang Jae In's jealous moments" from the ongoing show.


Jang Jae In called out evil editing, and said, "I understand editing can be exaggerated for the show but this is upsetting on my part if you create situations like this." She added, "Is it really necessary to title it in such a provocative way when there were also situations when it wasn't like that."


The thumbnail for the video has been changed following Jang Jae In's post. Meanwhile, Jang Jae In and Nam Tae Hyun turned into a couple while filming the music-dating show. 



