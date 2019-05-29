Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 24 days ago

Lee Dong Hwi says close friend Lee Kwang Soo is actually quiet in reality

AKP STAFF

Lee Dong Hwi talked about his close friend Lee Kwang Soo

On May 29, Lee Dong Hwi guested on MBC FM4U's 'Ji Suk Jin's 2 O'Clock Date' in light of his new film 'My First Client.' 

During the radio show, Ji Suk Jin asked Lee Dong Hwi about his friendship with Lee Kwang Soo. Lee Dong Hwi said, "We are great friends. I tend to talk more when we are together. Lee Kwang Soo is a friend that listens well. He's quiet."

Ji Suk Jin, also a fellow 'Running Man' member to Lee Kwang Soo, agreed and said, "He's a very obnoxious and a loud character on variety shows but he's not like that in reality."

Lee Dong Hwi also commented, "I think it's hard to do both acting and variety shows. I personally admire Lee Kwang Soo on that."

3

k_kid1,140 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

People who look quiet can be louder, while those who look loud can be quieter.

0

hiroonakamura573 pts 24 days ago 1
24 days ago

yeah, we all know that Kwangsoo fakes everything on Running Man and that it isnt genuine, it's just for laughs to make a funnier show. that's korean variety for you, most are faking things.

