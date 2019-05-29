Yulhee tears up on her son's 1st birthday + admits she blamed him for her hardships

Yulhee teared up on her son's 1st birthday.

The May 29 airing of KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband 2' showed Minhwan and Yulhee's family holding Jae Yul's very first birthday party.

While watching a video containing memories with their son, Yulhee broke down in tears. In the interview, Yulhee explained, "I realized I spent a year with my baby. Each and every memory from my pregnancy, the day I gave birth, to taking care of the baby, and the stories that only oppa and I know swept across my mind."

She continued, "I'm thankful Jjang-ee grew up well under such lacking parents. I felt so sorry thinking about how I used to blame him because it was so hard."

Yulhee also said, "I came to accept the differences between my life and the life of my friends. And I realized that acceptance wasn't a waste. I was proud of myself. I was thankful to oppa and JJang-ee. I'm so thankful for them."

Yulhee and Minhwan thanked their baby for growing healthily and promised to be great parents that will do their best for his happiness.

