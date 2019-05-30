'Music Bank' canceled this week due to Budapest ship tragedy

'Music Bank' has been canceled this week due to the tragedy in Budapest.



On May 30, KBS announced this week's 'Music Bank' episode has been canceled due to the boat tragedy that killed 7 Korean nationals and 1 Hungarian crew member in Budapest. A boat with 33 Korean nationals as passengers sank in the Danube River on May 30, and a cruise ship later collided with a small boat carrying Korean tourists. Nineteen Korean nationals remain missing, and due to poor weather conditions, Hungarian search and rescue is finding it difficult to find them.



KBS stated, "We've decided to cancel this week's broadcast due to a cruise ship sinking in Hungary. The broadcast on May 31 will be replaced by a pre-recording, and the recording will air on June 7. A separate live broadcast will not air on June 7."



Condolences to the family and friends of those who passed.