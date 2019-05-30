Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

44

7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 days ago

'Music Bank' canceled this week due to Budapest ship tragedy

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' has been canceled this week due to the tragedy in Budapest.

On May 30, KBS announced this week's 'Music Bank' episode has been canceled due to the boat tragedy that killed 7 Korean nationals and 1 Hungarian crew member in Budapest. A boat with 33 Korean nationals as passengers sank in the Danube River on May 30, and a cruise ship later collided with a small boat carrying Korean tourists. Nineteen Korean nationals remain missing, and due to poor weather conditions, Hungarian search and rescue is finding it difficult to find them.

KBS stated, "We've decided to cancel this week's broadcast due to a cruise ship sinking in Hungary. The broadcast on May 31 will be replaced by a pre-recording, and the recording will air on June 7. A separate live broadcast will not air on June 7."

Condolences to the family and friends of those who passed.

  1. misc.
  2. MUSIC BANK
4 10,104 Share 86% Upvoted

4

partyfan2013-8 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

To just cut right to the chase here, well, of course I know that there might be a handful of people being pissed and disappointed at the fact that they can't watch their favorite K-Pop idols perform live on the show this week BUT they need to know that it is what it really is as KBS has decided to cancel this week's weekly live broadcast of the show just right out of respect of all of those people that have died in that recent tragedy on a ship in Budapest, Hungary. And with "Music Bank" on hiatus due to the tragedy for the entire week, well, unless there's some changes being made, "Show! Music Core" and "Inkigayo" are still set to go on as planned as they go live as usual for the rest of the entire weekend.

Share

3

Andicilin150 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

So...

Hableány (means Mermaid) hungarian local boat 27,25X4,8 m 40 tons

Viking Sigyn swiss hotel boat 135X12 m 1000 tons

It's like David and Goliath. Live vest doesn't matter if you're in the cabin under the water and this huge boat above you. If you're fall into Danube you have 80-90% chance to die. Almost nobody survive. Those 7 survivors have INCREDIBLE fortune.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,663
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
12 hours ago   16   19,218

allkpop in your Inbox