MONSTA X's The 2nd Album Take.1 'ARE YOU THERE?' is out!



[TRACK LIST]

01. INTRO : ARE YOU THERE?

02. Underwater

03. Shoot Out

04. Heart Attack

05. 널하다 (I Do Love You)

06. 어디서 뭐해 (MOHAE)

07. Oh My!

08. Myself

09. By My Side

0. SPOTLIGHT (Korean Version)