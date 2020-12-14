11

Show Me The Money 9, LILBOI, and BTS top Instiz chart for the second week of December 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the second week of December (December 7 - December 13) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Mushvenom, Miranni, Khundi Panda, Munchman ft. JUSTHIS (Produced by GroovyRoom) - "VVS" - 24,691 Points



2. LILBOI ft. Giriboy, BIG NAUGHTY - "If Tomorrow Comes" - 17,874 Points



3. BTS - "Dynamite" - 13,565 Points



4. Mirani ft. pH-1, HAON - "Winter On My Body, Achoo" - 10,342 Points



5. BTS - "Life Goes On" - 9,343 Points



6. Kyung Seo - "Shiny Star (2020)" - 8,292 Points



7. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 7,888 Points



8. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 6,786 Points



9. <Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Be Not Harsh On You" - 6,650 Points



10. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 5,568 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

taeswife06
7 minutes ago

Congrats to everyone!

Eunbean
24 minutes ago

To think that "Slightly Tipsy" won close-to-nothing this year on award shows...

