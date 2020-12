NCT fans are excited to see member Haechan's new hair color as 'HAECHAN RED HAIR' trends worldwide on Twitter.

On December 14th, Twitter has been filled with tweets about Haechan's red hair because fans were too excited about his new hair color. Photos of Haechan lying in bed with a bare face and red hair has been spreading on the social media platform because NCT fans are praising the member constantly.

I JUST FINISHED STUDYING AND I COME BSCK TO HAECHAN RED HAIR?? pic.twitter.com/sbUzzJl09R — kai needs moots ♡ (@jno_xX) December 14, 2020

HAECHAN RED HAIR

HAECHAN RED HAIR

HAECHAN RED HAIR

HAECHAN RED HAIR

HAECHAN RED HAIR

HAECHAN RED HAIR

HYUCK WITH RED HAIR AHHHHHH

MANIFESTING THIS CAUSE HE LOOKS GOOD🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/TaG5sp3itU — wendi ♥️ #BackDoor100M (@bts_wendi1704) December 14, 2020

Haechan red hair!!! Do I have to dye my hair red to have this kind of "glow up" pic.twitter.com/Yz23WIa7jO — STRAYKIDS DESERVE BETTER (@PobleteChelsi) December 14, 2020

HAECHAN RED HAIR FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/bz4h3eDmdh — katy ♥︎ᵎ (@rumiacore) December 14, 2020

hol up im boutta pass out haechan red hair pic.twitter.com/rHp9Rtr5qk — ✨ stream kai's mmmh ✨ (@haemarkten) December 14, 2020

haechan red hair thank u lord pic.twitter.com/sEpA3RKduk — haechan’s gf jan (@sunhaechani) December 14, 2020