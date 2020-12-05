5 pairs of Korean celebrities who are precious best friends in real-life

There are some Korean celebrities whose friendships are simply as famous as their music/dramas/films. Some examples of the same are the famous Wooga Squad (including BTS V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Shik, and Peakboy) and the Parka Squad, including EXO’s Kai, SHINee’s Taemin, HOTSHOT’s Timoteo, BTS’ Jimin and Ha Sung Woon. Nam Joo Hyuk and Ji Soo, Park Bo Gum and BTS V, Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Go Eun are also popular pairs when it comes to friendships. However, there are also some precious friendships in the Korean entertainment industry that many don’t know about.

Two of the top Hallyu stars of South Korea are actually best friends and have been for a very long time now. They’ve appeared on magazine covers together and also cheer each other on for their projects. One thing they've made completely clear is that they will always be by each other's sides through thick and thin.

Despite a considerable age difference between the two, IU and Yoo In Na are truly soulmates. Both of them care for and lean on one another and their friendship goes way back. The two even live in the same building and are often over at each other’s place. On an episode of JTBC's '7.7 Billion Love', Yoo In Na shared that she couldn’t get married because of IU as they’d made a pact not to get married. How much more adorable could these two get?

One of the most heart-warming friendships in the industry is that of Lee Jong Suk and Kim Woo Bin. They have been friends ever since the start of their career as models, and it has evolved to be stronger than ever. Not only are they a visual explosion when together, but they’re also the very definition of “best friend goals.”

The most iconic best friends on this list, Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo, have always been close, but they got even closer after ‘Goblin.’ Gong Yoo was also Lee Dong Wook’s superior during his military service tenure. The two have since shared many instances of their friendship. Gong Yoo doesn’t appear on talk shows because he prefers not to, but he made an exception only for Lee Dong Wook’s ‘Because I Want To’ owing to the fact that he was just that comfortable with him. It was there that Gong Yoo shared that Lee Dong Wook calls him ‘Kke Bi’ (deriving from ‘dokkaebi’ or the Korean word for Goblin) and he calls him ‘Dong Seung’ (combining Lee Dong Wook’s name and the Korean word for grim reaper).

Jo In Sung and D.O met on the set of ‘It’s Okay That’s Love’ where they quickly grew fond of each other. They’ve maintained a very beautiful friendship ever since and Jo In Sung even mentioned that D.O often comes by to his house just to eat. How precious is that?