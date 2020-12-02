Netizens pick the idol stars who are the hottest buzz (+ also the most hated) right now on online communities

One netizen on an online community recently observed that these 7 K-Pop idols are currently the most-talked about, and also oftentimes the most hated, on K-Pop fan communities right now. Some of these stars have maintained their buzz-worthy status for years, while some are new additions.

Which of these stars do you talk about the most these days?

1. BTS's V





"They'll never stop hating on BTS."

"It's mostly all of BTS, but there's definitely a lot of V."

"They come for V and Jungkook the most out of the BTS members."

2. BLACKPINK's Jennie

"Just one post about Jennie and the comments go crazy."

"Honestly Jennie gets a lot of hate but her fans are pretty wild too."

"Jennie's name will probably never stop coming up on communities honestly."

"There's a lot of BLACKPINK but Jennie beats out the rest."





3. EXO's Baekhyun

"I feel like for Baekhyun it's just a select few crazies who really come at him."

"I agree with most of the people on the list, especially Baekhyun."



4. Red Velvet's Joy

"Red Velvet gets a lot of flack in general but these days they're targeting Joy and Yeri."

"Joy gets a lot of hate all the time."



5. Red Velvet's Yeri

"They hate on Yeri like it's easy as breathing."

"Can't leave Yeri out of this, she's hands down the most targeted."

"I feel really bad for Yeri sometimes."



6. IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young

"Jang Won Young doesn't get it as bad these days. Definitely not as many 'downvotes' lately."

"Jang Won Young used to get it so bad."



7. aespa

"Is aespa really being targeted or do they actually have some controversies that need answering."

"Every aespa post has way more downvotes than most other posts."

