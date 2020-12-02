4

Jay Park, pH-1 & more to feature as mentors on new season of 'High School Rapper'

Jay Park, pH-1, and more are featuring as mentors on the new season of 'High School Rapper'.

For season 4 of the competitive Mnet series, Jay Park, pH-1, WoogiThe Quiett, and Yumdda will be mentoring teenage contestants who dream of becoming rappers like former contestants HAONLee RohanYoon Jinyoung, and Jo Won Woo. The Quiett and Yumdda will be teaming up to discover talented young rappers.

AOMG founder Jay Park is also teaming up with pH-1 and Woogi. He expressed, "Since 'High School Rapper' is a show about meeting people who'll lead hip hop in the future, I personally have high expectations. I'll be more careful about my approach."

'High School Rapper' is recruiting young rappers born between 2002 and 2005 until December 13.

  1. Jay Park
  2. The Quiett
  3. YUMDDA
  4. PH-1
  5. WOOGI
